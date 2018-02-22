Farming community’s long service awards

The enduring relationship between farm worker and farm owner was celebrated on Friday, at the Border Union Agricultural Society long service awards luncheon.

The event is one of the most important days of the year for those in the agricultural sector.

This year a total of 677 years of service by 18 employees was celebrated.

The awards were presented by society president the Duke of Roxburghe.

Recipients were as follows: Alec Herkes, Marlefield, Kelso (50 years); Ian Bandeen, Southfield, Hawick (41); John Gallon, Howtel, Mindrum (41); Alistair McAulay, Spittal on Rule, Denholm (41); Andrew Shortreed, Hassendean, Denholm (41); Richard Taylor, Milne Graden East Mains, Coldstream (41); Trevor Brannan, Mouldyhills, Canonbie (40); Gavin Byers, Caverton Hillhead, Kelso (40); William Grieve, Easter Softlaw, Kelso (40); Keith Learmonth, Kelloe Mains, Duns (40); David Jerdan, Howick Estate, Alnwick (39); Leslie Anderson, West Morriston, Earlston (35); Trevor Nelson, Callaly Estates, Whittingham (33); Gavin McLean, Old Campus Quarry, Cockburnspath (32); Paul Cossar, Chesters, Ancrum (31); Alan Ramage, Bowhill, (31); Mark Scott, Bowhill, (30); Derek Taylor, Lauderhill, Lauder (30).