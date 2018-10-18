Facelift for St Ebba’s Church

St Ebba’s Episcopal Church’s year-long redevelopment project is nearing completion, the finishing touches being added this week.

The building will be open this Saturday and Sunday, October 20-21, from 2.30-4.30pm to give people the chance to see the changes made.

A new extension has been added at the back, housing a meeting room, kitchen, disabled toilet and baby change, new disabled entrance and space for storage.

The pews have been removed and replaced with stacking chairs allowing the church to be used for community events as well as worship, and has been wi-fi installed. There are new car parking spaces at the back, along with a separate entrance and exit.

Congregation volunteers have been hard at work getting the church ready for its open days as the contractors finish off the inside of the new annexe.

“We are really pleased with it, especially the feature of the stained glass windows, retained from where doors have been made, which the architect (Ray Licence, Kelso) has had installed in the wall between the kitchen and the meeting room,” said a member of the vestry.

The redevelopment project was made possible thanks to a £50,000 grant by Viridor Credits Environmental Company, through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund and the sale of the former church house.

A Service of Celebration and Return, presided over by the Bishop of the Edinburgh Diocese, will be held on Sunday, November 25.