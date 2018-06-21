Eyemouth’s new visitor attraction

The building of a visitor centre next to Gunsgreen House is currently being explored by Gunsgreen House Trust.

The actual site has not yet been determined, nor has the building been designed but the name of the centre has already been chosen - The John Bellany Centre.

Artist John Bellany spent his early years in Eyemouth, his mother working at Gunsgreen House, and he opened Gunsgreen House in 2010 following its restoration.

“We have a strong connection with Helen Bellany and the Bellany family and this makes perfect sense to involve them in the new centre,” explained trust manager Tony Bolton.

At an event held in Gunsgreen House last week to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of the successful project to save the imposing harbourside house from ruin, Mr Bolton revealed their plans.

Speaking about the success of Gunsgreen House as a museum with smugglers’ trail, event centre and accommodation, Tony said: “We are getting to a point where we are limited - we have done as much as we can with what we have got.

“We want to build a big visitor centre, with function room and meeting rooms, that can cope with coach parties visiting.

“We have identified the need for a visitor centre,” added Tony. “Not just for Gunsgreen House, but for the community of Eyemouth. The new visitor centre will offer community space for Eyemouth, with a lot of other facilities.

With landlords Scottish Borders Council on board, an engineering study is the next step for the project.