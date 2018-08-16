Eyemouth asbestos alert

Eyemouth residents have been assured that there is no danger from asbestos materials exposed during the current demolition of part of the old Eyemouth Primary School.

Work on the building’s demolition started last week and one concerned local resident took photos, explaining: “I went into the site to discover roofing and insulation materials spread all around the former playground. Those materials are clearly labelled with ‘asbestos, harmful if inhaled’ warnings.

“Children are currently playing on the site and nearby houses and bowling green have had no warnings this work could be harmful. Should we, as residents within 100 metres of this site be concerned?”

A Scottish Borders Council spokesperson said: “As part of pre-contract works a full asbestos survey was undertaken at the former school premises.

“In light of concerns from residents, officers have visited the site and spoken with the contractor, who has assured us that all guidance has been adhered to. “Material taken down to date will be removed from the site immediately.

“Following investigations by Scottish Borders Council and an independent analyst, and the support of the Health and Safety Executive, we can confirm that there has been no breach of the relevant regulations regarding the demolition of the former Eyemouth Primary School nursery and no risk to health.

“The council will continue to monitor the remaining work closely and additional site security has been implemented.”