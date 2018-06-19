Extra 11 turbines at Crystal Rig wind farm

The number of wind turbines at the Crystal Rig wind farm in the Lammermuirs could break the 100 barrier if the latest planning application is approved.

Fred Olsen Ltd, has submitted an application to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit for an additional 11 turbines to the south of the current wind farm site that has 91 turbines, developed in three separate stages.

Four of the proposed turbines in the Crystal Rig Phase IV application will be 149.9mm to tip height; three at up to 174.5m tip height; and four at up to 200m tip height.

The application states: “The proposed development will make use of the substation and control building (housing switchgear and metering) that is already being used at the operational Crystal Rig Wind Farm.

“The applicant already has an agreement with National Grid for utilising available grid capacity in the local transmission network with connection to the existing 400 kV substation onsite. There will be no need for a new anemometry mast and as far as possible the proposed development will utilise existing tracks, building out new tracks from these to minimise environmental impacts. The existing control building at Friardykes has planning permission separate from the Crystal Rig Wind Farms.

The current wind farm straddles the Scottish Borders/East Lothian border but this latest extension is all in the Scottish Borders. However, the access to the new turbines will be via the existing route in the East Lothian authority area so both local councils will be consulted for their views prior to a decision being made on the application.

The first turbines at Crystal Rig started turning in 2004 with the second phase completed in 2010. The third phase for six turbines was given consent in 2015.

If this fourth phase is given consent it is envisaged that the development would take 15 months to complete.