EU nationals welcome to stay in the Borders

European nationals living, working and studying in the Borders are being offered help to complete applications to stay in the country beyond 2021.

Scottish Borders Council convenor David Parker said: “We have around 3,500 non-UK EU nationals living in the Scottish Borders. They play a huge part in the life of the Scottish Borders, our communities and our local economy.

“The upcoming UK exit from the European Union will have left many considering their future. I want to be absolutely clear and say to them – the Scottish Borders values your contribution, you are most welcome here and we would like you to stay.”

Applications for EU nationals wanting to stay in the UK after June 30, 2021, open fully from March 30, 2019. The application process will be online, and Scottish Borders Council will provide assisted digital support through a national referral process for those without the appropriate access, skills or confidence to complete the online form.

Mr Parker added: “It is only right that we provide all the support we can to ensure that our current EU nationals resident here can remain if they wish to do so.”

“The demographic challenges facing the Scottish Borders in the coming years cannot be solved by retaining our own young people alone - where significant efforts are being made - we must also be able to continue to welcome and actively attract people from across Scotland, the rest of the UK and Europe and beyond.”