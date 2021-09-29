Reduced opening times at recycling centres
New winter opening hours for community recycling centres came in to effect this week, which will mean Borderers looking to recycle items will have less time to do it.
Key changes include an earlier closing time, with weekday opening hours changing to 10am-4.45pm, with no late night openings.
Weekend opening hours remain the same, at 9am to 4.45pm.
As in the summer, the sites will close for one or two days during the week.
Councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, said: “I would like to thank the public for the high levels of use across our community recycling centres so far this year, including taking advantage of the extended opening hours over summer.
“Recycling is one of the easiest everyday actions we can take to make a positive impact on climate change and by doing so more often we can also help lower council tax bills.
“I would encourage as many people as possible to make the most of these community facilities and continue to play their part.”
To reduce the spread of coronavirus, and to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to, the following guidance remains in place for all community recycling centres:
All visitors must adhere to the Scottish Government’s FACTS guidance, including social distancing.Please abide by the signs in place at each site and do not queue beyond 'no queuing' signage at the entrances to avoid traffic backing up.No assistance can be provided by site staff to offload materials.