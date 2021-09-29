Reduced opening times at recycling centres

Councillor Gordon Edgar

Key changes include an earlier closing time, with weekday opening hours changing to 10am-4.45pm, with no late night openings.

Weekend opening hours remain the same, at 9am to 4.45pm.

As in the summer, the sites will close for one or two days during the week.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, said: “I would like to thank the public for the high levels of use across our community recycling centres so far this year, including taking advantage of the extended opening hours over summer.

“Recycling is one of the easiest everyday actions we can take to make a positive impact on climate change and by doing so more often we can also help lower council tax bills.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to make the most of these community facilities and continue to play their part.”

To reduce the spread of coronavirus, and to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to, the following guidance remains in place for all community recycling centres: