More Scots encouraged to ‘top up from the tap’

Scotland’s world-class drinking water will be celebrated as a campaign is launched to encourage people to carry a refillable bottle and top up from the tap.

The ‘Your Water, Your life’ campaign, aims to make ‘tap’ the first choice of Scotland’s water drinkers, for the environment, their health and their pocket.

Research reveals 73 per cent of people in Scotland mostly drink tap water, however less than a third (31 per cent) drink tap water from a reusable bottle when they’re away from home.

As the TV and radio campaign gets underway, businesses all over Scotland will also be encouraged to help make it easy for people to top up from the tap by offering access to tap water in their premises.

Douglas Millican, Scottish Water chief executive, said: “We’re calling on our five million customers to help us create a positive shift in the way tap water is consumed in Scotland.

“The benefits of topping up with fresh, great tasting Scottish tap water are clear.

“It’s good for the pocket, good for the environment and good for your health.

“By prompting Scotland’s water drinkers to refill reusable bottles from the tap, our hope is that more and more people take advantage of the world-class drinking water they have at their fingertips, every day.”

He added: “We’ll also be encouraging businesses to play their part, by proactively offering tap water in their premises, so the option of topping up becomes common place and makes refilling on the go easier.”

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “This is a fantastic campaign which fits in with our work to reduce Scotland’s dependence on single use plastic and is raising awareness of the health benefits of drinking more tap water, which is excellent in quality and value.

“We would encourage people to make the switch to reusable bottles if they can as it will help protect the environment and can save money.

“This campaign also builds on our commitments to tackle our throwaway culture as we are the first part of the UK to commit to a deposit return scheme.”

For further information visit www.YourWaterYourLife.co.uk.