Eyemouth art auction

Internationally-recognised artists from Berwick and the Borders have donated work to Eyemouth High School’s art auction, to be held next month.

Among the painters and illustrators taking part are Brita Granstrom, Mick Manning, Helen Stephens, Pauline Burbridge, Charlie Poulsen, Derek Jones, Kevin Peden, Kate Philp, Jim Utterson, A Woof, Lita Murray, Gill Walton, and Tania Willis.

Their work will be displayed alongside students’ own paintings and drawings.

The idea behind the event is to enrich pupils’ experiences of art and design and also to raise funds to support creative extra-curricular activities such as life-drawing classes, museum workshops and visiting artists. It’s also a chance for local people to bag an art bargain or simply enjoy viewing the

work on display.

Art teacher Victoria Lowe explained: “Our rural location can create a financial barrier which urban schools do not face so, as part of our constant drive to re-dress the balance, we are holding this fund-raising auction which numerous well-known artists from the local area have donated work to.

“We will also have some beautiful framed compositions produced by our very own talented newcomers to the art world, which will be available as prints.”

The event on November 7 is open to all with viewing from 6pm. Tickets cost £5 and include prosecco and nibbles. Bidding approximately 7-8:30pm.

Tickets are available from the school office (01890 750363) or contact eyhsvlowe@glow.sch.u