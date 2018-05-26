East Links Family Park is shortlisted

East Links Family Park at Dunbar has been shortlisted in two categories of the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

The attraction is one of the contenders to be named the venue for the ‘Best Day Out’ in Scotland and is also in the running for Outdoor Venue of the Year.

The hospitality awards celebrate the hard work and achievements of the professionals and businesses in the Scottish hospitality industry.

After a tremendous response from the public over the past months with thousands of nominations received, the finalists have been announced, and the winners will be revealed at an event at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow on Tuesday, May 29.

Irfan Younis CEO of Creative Oceanic said: “We are very happy to see the support we have had from the industry who have voted for the best individuals and businesses. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”