Duns Veterans’ Breakfast Club

Duns Armed Forces Veterans’ Breakfast Club has received support from the Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders branch of the RAF.

The RAF branch presented the breakfast club, which meets in the White Swan, Duns, on a Saturday morning from 9am, with a cheque for £200 to subsidise the cost of providing a breakfast for anyone who is unable to pay.

A donation box is available in the hotel for anyone who would like to support the club, with any surplus going toward a special Christmas lunch.

Breakfast clubs are an opportunity for ex-service personnel to socialise, provide support for each other and find out more about the services that are available to help them, and Duns club member Philipp Payne-Jones, said: “The reason for the club’s existence is that we all talk the same language and have all served our Queen and country, so have lots of shared experiences. We help each other, providing support with any problems that arise, as well as having a good banter among ourselves. The Saturday morning get together is important to all of us and we are very grateful to the RAF for their donation which will help to keep the club going.”

Councillor John Greenwell, added: “When men and women leave the Armed Forces, despite the support provided to help them resettle into civilian life, it can be a difficult and lonely time for them. What a breakfast club can do is give them the opportunity to be with like-minded people who have a similar outlook on life and have gone through comparable life experiences.”