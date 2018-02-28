Duns company’s Doddie’5 tartan

Doddie Weir celebrated Scotland’s success in the Calcutta Cup game on Saturday in his new Doddie’5 tartan suit made by Duns company ScotlandShop.

The suit in Doddie’5 tartan he wore at the England/Scotland rugby match is a one-off, there will only be one man who will wear the suit but supporters of his charity that raises money for research into motor neurone disease can buy ties and tammie hats in Doddie’5 tartan from ScotlandShop on line or at their Edinburgh store.

A spokesperson for ScotlandShop said: “Our association with the legend that is Doddie Weir is a long one stretching far back beyond us making the tartan suits he is so famous for. The idea of a Doddie tartan has been mooted for several years and our in-house designer Emily was delighted when Doddie finally said ‘Let’s do it’.

“Good things come out of bad situations and Doddie’5 Tartan has been designed to support the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, raising funds for research into motor neurone disease. The blue and white within the tartan represent the colours of Scotland. The black and yellow represent Melrose RFC, the first amateur senior team Doddie played for.”

Doddie added: “I have always fancied having my own tartan and it is great to be able to work with a local company like ScotlandShop here in my home area of the Borders to design my very own tartan knowing it will benefit others fighting MND.”