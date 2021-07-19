Dunbar lifeboat rescues children cut off by tide

Dunbar RNLI crew rescue two girls who became stranded in rising water.

The girls, aged 12 and 13, became stranded in a rising tide on Wednesday, July 14 and called the coastguard for help at 4.35pm.

The crew were paged and the inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched minutes later, arriving on scene just behind the old harbour at 4.45pm.

Finding the girls unhurt but cold and up to their thighs in water, they walked the lifeboat towards them and then helped the children aboard.

After providing them with life jackets they returned them safely to the harbour at 5.05pm.

ILB helm Alan Blair said: “The girls were a little embarrassed but they did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the coastguard, especially with the tide still rising.