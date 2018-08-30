Dunbar cement works warning

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a warning letter to Tarmac Cement and Lime Limited following an investigation into dust in the Dunbar area.

SEPA officers carried out an investigation into dust deposits in the local area after receiving a number of complaints from members of the public in September and October 2017. A separate investigation is also underway in response to dust complaints in Dunbar during May 2018.

The investigation into last year’s complaints concluded that the Tarmac site was the most likely source of the dust issues and that the operator needed to take action to prevent and minimise the potential escape of dust from the site.

The warning letter advises the operator that SEPA expects them to review existing procedures for monitoring and detection of dust emissions from the plant equipment and activities at the site. It also advises the operator that SEPA expects them to carry out earlier and more proactive identification of excessive dust emissions before complaints are made.

SEPA is also carrying out a review of the site’s permit,

Terry A’Hearn, SEPA’s chief executive, said: “SEPA is clear that practices should be improved to prevent further events and ensure full compliance. The review of the operator’s permit is a key part of the steps SEPA is taking. We are also undertaking a further investigation into complaints about dust in May and will take all action necessary to ensure the environment and communities are protected.”