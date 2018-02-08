Duke visits Jim Clark Room

The Duke of Roxburghe visited the Jim Clark Memorial Room in Duns this week to hear about the £1.6 million redevelopment plans.

He had been invited as a representative of the Fallago Environment Fund which gave the Jim Clark Trust a £75,000 grant commitment enabling the trust to leverage additional funds for the redevelopment.

During the visit the Duke of Roxburghe, said; “This newly redeveloped museum will be a fitting tribute to a world-famous sporting legend.

“We’re delighted that the financial commitment the Fallago Environment Fund provided has helped to secure the major grant awards that have made this museum transformation possible. We’re glad to be playing our part in the creation of an attraction that will appeal to modern audiences and is expected to bring visitors from all over the world to the Scottish Borders.”

Doug Niven, of the Jim Clark Trust explained: “The early support of the Fallago Environment Fund provided the cornerstone of our fundraising campaign.

“We’d like to thank the fund for playing such an important role in helping us to develop this unique piece of cultural heritage in the Borders.”

Work will start soon on expanding the exhibition space to showcase memorabilia, trophies (including Clark’s 1963 and 1965 F1 Championship cups), an education zone and two of Jim Clark’s racing cars.