Douglas Home & Company celebrate 35 years in business

Chartered Accountancy and Tax Advisory services, Douglas Home & Company, is celebrating 35 years in business.

Specialising in director-led expert advice and financial leadership, the firm has grown from one office in Berwick-upon-Tweed in the early 1980s to having offices across the Scottish Borders with a presence in Melrose, Haddington, Alnwick, Selkirk and Hawick as well as the company’s HQ in Kelso.

The company was founded in 1983 by former Prime Minister Sir Alec Douglas-Home’s nephew, Andrew Douglas-Home, who returned to the family’s estate in Coldstream to set up a financial firm servicing the Borders initially. When Andrew retired in 2003, he allowed the business to keep his family’s name which continues to resonate strongly with people across the region.

The firm has reacted to the changing needs of its clients by diversifying its offering to include IT support, wills, payroll, trusts and estates work as well as tax advisory services.

Managing director, Alan Drummond, said: “Douglas Home & Company’s aim has always been to remain independent and focused on clients. Our people are most certainly our strength and we pride ourselves on our expertise in helping our clients, whether that’s a large business or a family, to make the most of their assets.

“More and more businesses, large and small, are valuing the way we work and the level of service we provide.”

“I know that we will keep doing what we do best for the next 35 years and continuing to diversify our offering to the benefit of our clients.”

To find out more about Douglas Home & Company visit www.douglashomeandco.co.uk