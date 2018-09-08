Defibrillators installed at both Upper and Lower Burnmouth

Burnmouth village now has two public use defibrillators - one at First & Last guest house in Upper Burnmouth, and the second down at the harbour in Lower Burnmouth.

Local resident Andrew Binns initiated the project to raise funds for defibrillators at Upper and Lower Burnmouth and was supported in his efforts by Burnmouth Community Council.

Funding was forthcoming from The Tenant Volunteers of Berwickshire Housing Association, The League of Friends of Eyemouth Health Centre, SBC’s Community Grant fund and Burnmouth 50/50 club.

The first defibrillator was put in position at the First & Last earlier this year and the project was completed with the installation of the defibrillator at Lower Burnmouth - with an unveiling ceremony carried out on a rainy evening at Burnmouth harbour.

The defibrillator’s locations and details of how to access them are given to 999 callers in appropriate circumstances.

Community council chairman Ian Craighead thanked the large number of people who have helped with various aspects of the project and expressed his hope that despite the work that has gone into providing them he hoped that the need to use the defibrillators would not arise.

Residents and guests enjoyed a get together with refreshments in the village hall after Andrew Binns and Ian Craighead cut the ribbon at the unveiling of the second defibrillator, celebrating the successful conclusion of the project.