David’s second Kilt Walk

A family tragedy rocked David Buchan’s world three years ago and he has dealt with it by raising thousands of pounds for the charities that supported them in their darkest days.

David, who now lives in Reston and lived in Eyemouth for 36 years, and his family were devastated at the loss of his granddaughter Madelyn who died three days after being born on August 3, 2015 - an undiagnosed breech. The family received support from SANDS Lothian (stillbirth and neo-natal charity) and SIMBA (The Simpson Memory Box Appeal) and later that year David decided to repay them with a fundraiser.

He and other family members took a dip in the North Sea at Coldingham Bay, raising more than £1000. He followed this up in 2016 with a coffee morning in Eyemouth’s Masons Hall raising a further £1200, a second coffee morning in February 2017 raised £1400 and this year’s event topped £1550.

David and his partner Peter Main have been overwhelmed by the support people in Eyemouth have shown for their fundraising efforts to help the charities that gave his family much needed support.

Last year David decided to enter the annual Edinburgh Kilt Walk (24 miles from Holyrood Park to Murrayfield) to raise money for the charities, explaining that raising money is his way of saying thanks to those charities that have helped his family, adding that a desire to help others suffering similar tragedies is what keeps him focused.

“We love helping all these special charities who have overwhelmingly helped our family over the last three years,” he explained. “We get a buzz from knowing that others will benefit from what we raise.”

David completed his first Kilt Walk last year in a little over seven hours and raised £1000 for SIMBA.

“It was a great day,” said David. “The atmosphere when you walk into that stadium in Murrayfield - it really hit us last year and we got really emotional.”

For this year’s Kilt Walk, on September 16, David hopes to improve his time: “I’m looking to take an hour off my time this year.” His goal is to make it to £400 for SANDS and his partner Peter is raising cash in support of the SIMBA charity.

Their next fundraiser is a charity 80s night at Reston Village Hall on Saturday, October 27.

To support David and Peter go to: https://edinburghkiltwalk2018.everydayhero.com/uk/david-40 and https://edinburghkiltwalk2018.everydayhero.com/uk/peter-9