D R Collin in league table of top exporters

Eyemouth-based D R Collin, fish suppliers, are in the top 100 of the Sunday Times HSBC International Track.

The company sits in 75th spot of the 200 league table which includes ten mid-market private companies with Scottish headquarters.

D R Collin has nine factories in Eyemouth, employs 120 people locally and has an annual turnover of £50m, sending 10-15 lorries of shellfish to Europe every week.

The finest restaurants in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Holland and France serve shellfish provided by the Eyemouth based company, and have done for the best part of two decades now.

“We started exporting in 1998 on a small scale providing high quality produce,” said James Cook, director at D R Collin, adding that when it became clear that the export business was strong they invested heavily in their Eyemouth based business.

With 80% of their business being exports Mr Cook admits that despite being very positive about the sector which is currently vibrant, the company is “very nervous” about Brexit: “We are nervous our industry will be bargained away and will be the sacrificial lamb.”