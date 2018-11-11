Cross border rail meeting

The Berwick Regeneration Commission (BRC) is hosting another rail meeting in the new year.

The first BRC rail connectivity event held in January was supported by rail campaign group RAGES (Rail Action Group East of Scotland) which is campaigning to improve the rail service between Edinburgh, Dunbar and Berwick and to have East Linton and Reston stations re-opened for active use.

The group will return for next year’s meeting on January 31, at 7pm in the town hall as will campaign group SENRUG (South East Northumberland Rail User Group) which is campaigning for greater rail connectivity and better services from Newcastle up to the border and whose aims include a regular, daytime local service north of Morpeth, initially to Pegswood and Widdrington, but eventually running all the way through to Berwick.

Confirmed speakers will be from SENRUG, RAGES, Northern Railway and Northumberland County Council.

Northumberland County councillor Georgina Hill, who is leading the organisation of the event said: “Maximising our rail links, better services and, vitally, later trains back to Berwick are key aims of the Berwick Regeneration Commission.

“We are really pleased to welcome back campaigners from RAGES and SENRUG who are working hard to improve rail services between Newcastle and Edinburgh which will benefit Berwick and pave the way for later trains which will have significant benefits for our town.”