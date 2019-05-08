Suspected hare coursing in East Lothian is investigated

Police are investigating a report of suspected hare coursing in East Lothian on the evening of Thursday, May 2.

At around 7.30pm that evening, officers responded to farmland following reports the illegal activity was taking place.

A maroon or red-coloured Subaru Forrester was seen driving across fields and two men with three lurcher type dogs were seen in the car.

It is believed this car has been spotted in the area on a number of occasions and while no evidence of any crimes was found, the police are keen to trace the occupants as soon as possible to establish why they were in the area. They would also like to hear from any members of the public who may have relevant information.

Contact them on 101. Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3529 02/05/19.