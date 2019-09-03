Man charged after drugs recovered near Ayton Bypass

A man has been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after police in the Scottish Borders recovered Class B drugs from a vehicle.

At around 3.50pm on Saturday, August 31, officers on patrol on the A1, near to the Ayton Bypass, pulled an Audi A4 over and conducted a search of the car.

Around £30,000 worth of cannabis was recovered within and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, September 2.

Chief Inspector Stuart Reid, Local Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “This was an excellent bit of vigilant policing, which has resulted in a sizeable capture of cannabis before it could be distributed within communities.

“In addition to acting upon intelligence relating to drug crime, we continue to monitor our arterial roads and whenever we have suspicions about an individual or a vehicle, we will take appropriate action.”