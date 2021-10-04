Farmer jailed for killing Duns pub goer with single punch

The Horn Inn in Duns.

Raymond Shand, 41, struck 59-year-old David Suttle at the Horn Inn pub in Duns, on September 22, 2019.

The High Court in Edinburgh previously heard that barmaid Heather Brown told Mr Suttle to leave the pub before he insulted her.

Shand then punched Mr Suttle resulting in a fatal head injury. He admitted a charge of culpable homicide.

The court heard that Shand, formerly of Huntly but now of Peebles, was a farmer who had no previous convictions.

On the night of the attack, he had travelled to Duns from his then home in Aberdeenshire to spend time with his partner.

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed told Lord Richardson that Mr Suttle - a regular at the pub - had insulted Ms Brown on a number of occasions.

He said she was of the view that he was a "nasty drunk" who would often make "cutting remarks" about her.

The court heard that on the night he died, Mr Suttle had been drinking in the pub and was told to leave.

He then insulted Ms Brown which prompted Shand to strike him, causing him to fall over and bang his head on the ground.

Shand was also convicted of assaulting another man by punching and kicking him in June 2019 in Duns.

Passing sentence at the High Court in Stirling after considering background reports, Lord Richardson said he would have given Shand

four years jail but reduced it to two years and six months due to the guilty plea.