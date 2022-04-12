Derbyshire man admits Eyemouth Co-op robbery
A 25-year-old man has admitted assaulting three women during a robbery at a Borders supermarket.
William Howard assaulted an assistant working at the Co-operative store in High Street, Eyemouth, on June 29 last year, breaking a plastic screen and reaching into the till and stealing £138 in cash.
He then assaulted a female customer who struck her head on shelving to her injury before pushing a 62-year-old woman to the floor and she struck her head to her severe injury.
Howard then stole a motor vehicle outside the shop before driving off.
He pleaded guilty to three charges at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Peter Paterson said the offences were "extremely serious."
Sentence on Howard of Swadlincote, South Derbyshire , was deferred until Monday, May 9 for the production of background report s.