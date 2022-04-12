Derbyshire man admits Eyemouth Co-op robbery

The Co-op in High Steet, Eyemouth.

William Howard assaulted an assistant working at the Co-operative store in High Street, Eyemouth, on June 29 last year, breaking a plastic screen and reaching into the till and stealing £138 in cash.

He then assaulted a female customer who struck her head on shelving to her injury before pushing a 62-year-old woman to the floor and she struck her head to her severe injury.

Howard then stole a motor vehicle outside the shop before driving off.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pleaded guilty to three charges at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said the offences were "extremely serious."