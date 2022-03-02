Armed police respond to call

Police rushed to Murray Street in Duns on Monday afternoon. Photograph: DUNS community Facebook page.

Officers attended a property in Murray Street around 1pm on Monday, February 28.

Townsfolk were shocked when they saw police in full riot gear and carrying weapons in the street close to the centre of the town.

Uniformed officers and at least five police vehicles were also in attendance.

Armed police in Duns on Monday. Photograph: DUNS community Facebook page

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of a possible firearm within a property on Murray Street in Duns around 1pm on Monday, February 28, 2022.

“Officers attended and the weapon was identified as a toy gun.”