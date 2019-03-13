Council is to close Duns bin lorry depot

Local Democracy Reporting Service

The plans will see council bin lorries being moved from Duns and Peebles and consolidated in Hawick and Galashiels, leading to longer journey times for bin crews and some other staff travelling to work.

The extra travelling times for bin crews operating in the north and east of the Borders could also lead to an increase in the waste disposal service’s carbon footprint.

A council spokesperson said: “A review of the waste collection service was considered by the council as part of its budget, and the decision was made to progress with operating the waste and recycling collection service out of two depots, Galashiels and Hawick, instead of the current four – Galashiels, Hawick, Duns and Eshiels, near Peebles.

“These depots will not be closing as there are also community recycling centres at these sites.

“Moving to an operation out of two depots allows the delivery of a more efficient service, allowing the improved management, support and use of staff and fleet resources, and to address workload equality and inequality issues, deliver economy-of-scale efficiency savings, reduce need for and reliance on agency staff, enable more standardised operations and improve communications.

“All changes are made and staff are supported in line with existing human resources policies and procedures.”

The council spokesperson also said that extra fuel costs associated with the move would not negate any potential savings.

New operating hours for the region’s recycling centre are also being introduced, All community recycling centres will remain open at weekends; from April to September weekday hours will be 10am to 6.45pm; October to March weekday hours will be 10am to 4.45pm; Selkirk and Eyemouth will close two weekdays per week (Monday to Friday) and all other sites will close one weekday per week (Monday to Friday); all sites shut from 1.15pm to 2pm each day.