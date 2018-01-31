Cheers to new Cheviot Brewery

A brand new real ale brewery is set to begin production of original cask ale in Slainsfield, near Etal, this spring.

The newly formed Cheviot Brewery will occupy the currently vacant property of the former North Northumberland Hunt kennels, on the Ford & Etal Estate, where work is already underway to renovate the premise to house the new venture.

The team behind the brewery (Peter Nash, Jonathan Hodgson and Neil Baker) are united by a passion for good beer and rambling through breath-taking scenery, so their base in the shadow of the Cheviot Hills is the perfect location to create ales inspired by the landscape of north Northumberland - The Cheviot, Panorama and Black Hag.

“We believe that every good walk should end with a great pint” said Peter Nash, “and that is what we aim to produce.”

“The location is inspiring and we are delighted to be situated on the Ford and Etal estate, who have been very supportive of our venture,” added Jonathan. “The site needs some redevelopment and we are working with the estate management to get the premises ready to brew in.”

Lord Joicey of Ford and Etal Estate: “The site at Slainsfield has been empty for a while. I am delighted that we have found such an enthusiastic trio to take it on and I wish them every success in this venture”.

Producing over 2000 pints in every brew, Cheviot Brewery will supply cask ales to pubs and restaurants in the north east, the Borders, Cumbria and Yorkshire.

They are also looking to support local events and markets in Northumberland.

Fellow founder Neil Baker said, “Creating a brewery has been a long time in the planning for us so we are delighted to be on the final straight, we just cannot wait to see our pump clips on the bar and for people to be drinking Cheviot ale.”