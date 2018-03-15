Plans revealed for St Boswells

H&H Group have announced that they will be holding a public consultation event at Newtown St Boswells Auction Mart.

The event on Monday, March 26 is being held to explain details of the plans for the development of the St Boswells Auction Mart and surrounding site at Newtown St Boswells.

Importantly, the group want to gain feedback on the proposals so these can be considered as part of the planning permission when it is formally lodged with Scottish Borders Council.

Brian Richardson, Group Chief Executive, said: “The purpose of this event is to give people the chance to see for themselves, first-hand, the outline plans and to give them the opportunity to discuss these with our project team. Whilst the development is at an early stage, we would like to hear from as many people as possible and for them to understand the plan and the benefits it will bring to both Newtown St Boswells and the wider Borders economy through investment and jobs.

“The development of this site very much consolidates the Livestock Auction Mart at Newtown St Boswells. The proposed investment in its facilities, ensures its future and ensures that it remains the central focus for livestock farmers in the Borders.”

During the event there will be a display of the proposed plans along with the chance to meet with members of the project team. The event will run from 2pm to 7pm in the mart canteen at Newtown St Boswells and anyone interested is welcome to attend.