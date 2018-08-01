Border Union Show draws in the crowds

The Border Union Show last weekend proved once again just why it is one of the most important events in the region’s calendar.

Mags Clark, Border Union Agricultural Society’s new executive director, said: “It really was a fantastic show, despite the weather on the Saturday.

Robert Locker from Greenlaw Mill, Duns with his Champion Jacob

“Coming to the Border Union Show each year has been a highlight of my life for as long as I can remember, and having the chance to sit in this chair is a real honour.

“Entries have held up well. It was also great to see that some new things we have tried, such as the cooking demonstrations were really well received. We are going to be constantly reviewing and developing things - exciting times.”

Champion of champions was the Clydesdale horse, West Forth Solo, owned by James Tennant of Middle Oak, Braehead, in Lanark. Judge Tom Arnott’s choice for reserve champion was a home-bred six-month-old rumpless game hen, owned locally by Tom Moodie. Second reserve was a North Country Cheviot a two-shear ram from Willie and Jimmy Thomson from Hownam Grange, Kelso.

There was a superb show of Aberdeen Angus cattle: the winner Rulesmains Karen, from Andrew Hodge and his daughter Emma’s herd at Rulesmain, Duns. It also won the beef interbreed prize, with a Redpath Farms Limousin bull in reserve.

Jim Tennant won Champion of Champions at the Border show.

In the horse section, Hawick’s Hilary Mactaggart was delighted to retain the Belling Burn Cup with her excellent ridden hunter Harley Street, before heading out to Gilsland Show with Fable, the pair winning their class, named reserve champion and then reserve show supreme, qualifying for the showing register finals.

There were also strong entries from the donkeys, rabbits and goats sections.

Jedburgh craftsman Oliver Simpson took a superb double in the Borders Stick Dressers’ Association Challenge Cup, winning the Shepherds’ Crook section, as well as the reserve place.

There was a strong entry in the industrial section, with Elizabeth Kowbel winning the Industrial Cup with her efforts.

Interbreed Champion was a female Aberdeen AQngus with Stuart Renton.

The trade stalls are always a highlight, and they, too, are judged, with the champion this year being clothing retailer A. Hume of Kelso, with the Forestry Commission as reserve.

For thrills in the main ring, it was tough to beat the Broke FMX motocross riders, who performed unbelievable stunts over their ramp set-up in tricky winds.

The Red Arrows also made an appearance, flying over on their way to East Fortune.

Food always plays a big part in the show, and for those who failed to get full from free tasters in the Food Hall, there was a large selection available to buy outside.

Ellis Hudgins, Emma Frater and Freddie Bell sheltering from the downpour at Kelso show.

The show must go on ... and on this effort it looks like it just might do that, and in style.