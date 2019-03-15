Broadband: how to find the best deal

Borders residents are being urged to check out if they can get faster broadband for the same or less money than they pay now.

Market regulator Ofcom has launched Boost Your Broadband, an information campaign and web site that aims to demystify the broadband market and help people get the best broadband deal for them, after their own figures showed that, despite 80% of homes and offices in the region having access to superfast broadband, across Scotland take up was less than half.

By following three simple steps at BoostYourBroadband.com, broadband users can check their options, decide what they need and get clear, independent advice on how to get the best broadband deal for them.

Borders MP John Lamont hopes local residents will visit the web site and find out if they could get more speed for less money.

Mr Lamont said: “A lot of work remains to be done to get more properties in the Borders connected to superfast broadband. But for those who are lucky enough to have access to a decent connection, it’s important to take up this opportunity and to make sure you are not paying too much for your connection.

“This website is a really simply tool, run by the independent experts at Ofcom, to help you boost your broadband.”