Borders Veterans’ Centre opens its doors

In house entertainment came from Shank End Mac and friends.
In house entertainment came from Shank End Mac and friends.

Scotland’s first support hub for former members of the armed forces and blue light services was officially opened in the Borders this week.

The First Light Trust facility, made up of a charity shop selling ex-army clothing, bric-a-brac and books plus Sharpe’s Coffee Shop, moved into the former It’s Great outdoors shop at 1-3 High Street, Hawick, earlier this year and was officially opened by Hawick’s honorary provost, Councillor Watson McAteer, this week.

Mr McAteer said: “The trust is already looking after more than 1,700 veterans and their families across the UK. Its purpose in life is to create a meeting point and develop a community of those who may need help, having suffered physical, emotional and psychological distress.”