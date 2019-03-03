Borders’ future health care

NHS Borders wants people to join the conversation about how health care in the region should move forwards and is inviting people to attend its annual review session on Tuesday, March 19.

The Scottish Government’s Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, Joe Fitzpatrick, will be at the meeting at Galashiels Transport Interchange in Galashiels, 10-11.30am. The session will include an address by NHS Borders chairman, John Raine.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders said: “As medical science advances and people live longer, there is an increasing need for our health and social services to adapt. We want to ensure that our services here in the Borders are fit for the future whilst retaining our values of safe, effective patient care.”

Anyone wishing to attend who requires additional support should contact NHS Borders public involvement team before Tuesday, March 5, via free phone 0800 731 4052 or email publicinvolvement@borders.scot.nhs.uk