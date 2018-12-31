Borderers in New Years Honours List

Over 100 Scots were recognised in the New Year’s Honours List published in recent days including seven from the Borders region.

George Prentice from Coldingham was awarded the British Empire Medal for his work as welfare officer, Edinburgh, Lothians, Borders branch RAF Association for voluntary service to ex-service personnel and to the community of Coldingham.

On his retirement from Ahlstrom George took up volunteering work, starting with ‘in the field’ work supporting RAF veterans and their families, having served in the RAF as a young man.

In Coldingham George is a board member and property convenor of Coldingham Parish Church and chairs the Friends of Coldingham Priory group, as well as acting as treasurer for Coldingham Gala Committee. He is involved in many aspects of Coldingham life, including being a founder member of the Coldingham Ukulele Club.

Across the border, as a Northumbrian piper George is secretary of both the Alnwick Pipers Society and the Spittal Pipers Group working to maintain the music and tradition of this unique instrument.

Speaking of the award, Mr Prentice said: “I was unaware that I was even being considered for such an honour and can only thank my friends and colleagues for their generosity in nominating me.”

Community work by Allan Beveridge (Peebles) and Barbara Elborn (Newcastleton) was also rewarded with British Empire Medal awards.

Other Borderers in the new year honours list included Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir who receives an OBE for his charity work - raising over £1m in 12 months for the Motor Neurone Disease charity, after being diagnosed with MND himself in early 2017.

John Davidson of Galashiels receives an MBE for his work in raising the profile of Tourettes Syndrome. After featuring in a BBC documentary John’s Not Mad back in 1989, which profiled his own struggle with Tourette’s syndrome, John has dedicated his life to not only raising awareness of Tourettes, but also travels the country to help families and sufferers deal with the diagnosis, This year he plans to campaign for more money to be put into education in schools to cater for sufferers.

OBEs were awarded to Professor Anna Louise Meredith, from Tweeddale for her service to animal welfare and the veterinary profession and Dr Stephen Lee from Peebles, a programme manager for forestry resources and management, for services to forestry.