Boost for employment project

A Borders charity project supporting young people into long-term employment has received a £1,000 cash boost from Persimmon Homes East Scotland.

Works Plus was selected by the company as its latest Community Champions winner.

Working with unemployed young people aged 16 to 24, from across the Borders, Works Plus delivers a ten-week course that helps young people into employment.

Scott Wight at Works Plus said: “We are thrilled to receive this funding from Persimmon Homes East Scotland.

“The young people that we work with benefit greatly from the structure of our course. Our main aim is to improve their self-confidence and reignite their passion and drive that is often lost during their time at school or a symptom of being unemployed.

“95% of our participants secure education, training or employment opportunities within the ten weeks.”

Each person taking part in the programme receives ongoing support for a period of 12 months through a tailored aftercare plan to ensure that the new role is sustained.

Iain Innes, managing director at Persimmon Homes East Scotland, said: “We are very proud to help Works Plus – the programme that they offer is vital to helping young unemployed people into long-term work.

“It is extremely important to us that we support the communities that we are working in and we will continue to support Works Plus in any way that we can.”

Community groups, charities and good causes across the country have benefited thanks to the donations from Persimmon Homes. The scheme invites local groups and charities to bid for cash from a national fund, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally each month. Organisations can apply for funding by completing a simple online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity