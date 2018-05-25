BHA’s wind farm exceeds expectations

Berwickshire’s innovative and award-winning wind farm, The Fishermen Three, has exceeded all expectations in its first year of operation.

The Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) wind farm at Hoprigshiels, near Cockburnspath, has generated 24,052MWh during the past year and the project has also provided an initial community benefit payment of £37,500 which will go to the communities closest to the wind farm site, to be spent on whatever they identify as their priorities.

The three-turbine scheme was the first wind farm in the UK to be developed by a housing association as a means of funding new homes for social rental and is a joint venture between BHA and Community Energy Scotland (CES).

By supplying energy to the National Grid, the wind farm will create revenue for BHA of around £20 million over the next 25 years – enough to allow them to build 500 new homes over that period.

CES’s £10 million share of the revenue will be used to support communities to develop their own renewable energy projects.

Jamie Adam, project manager, said: “We’re really pleased to have generated over 24 million units of electricity in the first year of operation for The Fishermen Three.

“This is almost exactly how we expected the site to perform and it’s really exciting to see the turbines working so well. The amount of energy they’ve produced is equivalent to the annual energy needs of 7,758 homes according to Ofgem figures, which means it’s powering the equivalent of all the BHA homes, and a further 6,000 households in the area.

BHA’s chief executive Helen Forsyth said: “This has been a very good first year for us. It has been fascinating learning about the running of the wind farm and we are very upbeat about the future and the income we will be able to put back into the communities.”