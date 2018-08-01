BHA’s Teapot on Tour calls in at Duns

The Matter Hatter’s ‘Teapot on Tour’ will be calling in at the Berwickshire County Show, Duns, on Saturday, August 4.

The ‘Teapot on Tour’ is a Berwickshire Housing Association initiative which has attended a variety of community events throughout Berwickshire over the past two years.

The Teapot Tour has called in at the Berwickshire County Show, Duns Summer Festival, Chirnside Civic Week, Coldstream Civic Week, Eyemouth Herring Queen, and other venues to give the public the chance to chat with BHA staff whilst enjoying refreshment for a small donation that is given back to the community.

These community get togethers have proved very popular with the public and feedback from staff has been excellent.

This year at Duns Show the theme of BHA’s stand will be ‘The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ so feel free to go along and join them.

Look out for special guests Alice in Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts and, of course, the Mad Hatter himself!

There will be information bags, goodies for the children, a colouring competition and refreshments as well as a special cake raffle.

The Tenant Volunteers will also be well represented and they will be running a lucky dip for the children who visit the stand.

All funds raised by BHA and the Tenant Volunteers will go The Fire Fighters Charity which has been supporting firefighters and their families for the past 75 years. It started initially to help bereaved families of firefighters killed during the Blitz and now the modern day service provides support to the whole fire community.

Last year the firefighters mascot Paw Patrol Marshall proved a big hit with children at Duns Show.

There’s still plenty of community events for BHA’s Teapot on Tour to attend in the coming months: it will be at the Eyemouth Twilight Run on Friday, August 24, the Silver Sunday event in Duns Volunteer Hall on Sunday, October 7, and at Coldstream’s Poppy Project in November.