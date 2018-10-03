BHA appoints new finance officer

Berwickshire Housing Association has appointed Eleanor Rooke as its new finance director. Eleanor started her accountancy career working as a finance assistant with a non-departmental public body in Edinburgh where she completed her Association of Accounting Technicians qualification. She took up a graduate trainee position with RSM (Baker Tilly) audit team, Edinburgh, gaining her CA qualification.

During her time with RSM she also undertook a number of secondments with Co-Operative Bank, Wheatley Group and Historic Scotland.

BHA’s chief executive Helen Forsyth said: “We can’t wait for Eleanor to join us in October. She is a very talented person who will add real value to our team and complete the leadership team here at BHA.”

Eleanor said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed finance director at Berwickshire Housing Association. This appointment represents a really fantastic opportunity for me to join, in my first role as a director, an organisation that has strong values, rooted in the communities it works in and a real appetite for innovation and change.

“I look forward to working with and getting to know the board, Helen and the wider leadership team, my new finance team and all of the staff at BHA.”