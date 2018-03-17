Best design competition

The search is on once again for the best designed new buildings in the Borders, with the launch of the Borders Building Design Awards 2018.

Councillor Tom Miers, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for planning and environment, launched the 2018 awards at Marchmont House in Berwickshire, which scooped an award in 2016 and is hosting this year’s event.

Councillor Miers said: “The Borders Building Design Awards aim to encourage the highest quality building design across the Borders whether it is modern, innovative or traditional.

“Good building design enhances our surroundings and quality of life, and is essential if we want to attract new jobs and investment to the Borders.”

Hugo Burge of Marchmont House added: “We are delighted to host these awards, celebrating excellence in creativity in the built environment, which is very much a fit for our aspirations.”

This year, there are four categories for buildings completed between January 1, 2016 and March 31, 2018: new build (individual buildings) residential; new build (individual buildings) non-residential; placemaking (new developments that contribute to creating a sense of place); work to existing buildings (including conversions/extensions).

Submissions for the competition should be made no later than Friday, May 11, 2018.

Details are available at www.scotborders.gov.uk/designawards.