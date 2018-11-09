Berwickshire SWIs of all sizes compete at annual show in Duns

Linda Retson, SWI National Chairman Linda Retson presented Heather Lithgow with the Kathleen Thomson Trophy awarded for best individual overall in show.
Berwickshire Federation Scottish Women’s Institute Show was held in the Volunteer Hall, the trophies presented by Linda Retson, SWI national chairman.

The trophy’s awarded were as follows:

First place in the community section

The Barbour Cup (individual winning most points in flower section) - Aileen Orr, Allanton; Reston Shield (individual winning best pot plant) - Kath Roberts, Coldingham; Crookshanks Trophy (institute winning most points in show irrespective of membership) - Abbey St Bathans; Logan Home Trophy (institutes with membership of 25 and over) - Earlston; Katherine Swinton Trophy (institutes with membership 16-24) - Abbey St Bathans; Golden Jubilee Trophy (institutes with membership of 15 & under) - Allanton.

Stevenson Trophy for institutes with most points in the handcraft section - Abbey St Bathans; Patricia Mitchell Trophy (institutes with most points in housewifery section) - Earlston; Eccles Jubilee Cup (individual winning most points in the handcraft section) - joint Christine Tait, Langton and Heather Lithgow, Abbey St Bathans. Fogo Cup (individual with most points in the housewifery section) - Christine Tait, Langton.

Lady Ramsay’s Book and Old Cambus Teapot (institute with most points in community section - Langton; Federation Trophy (community section) - Chirnside.

Winfield Trophy (individual with most points in show) - Christine Tait, Langton; Ella Johnstone Trophy (individual member with most points in knitting section - Heather Lithgow, Abbey St Bathans; Mordington Trophy (individual with most points in photograph section) - Lynne Bilton, Leitholm.

Wigtownshire Federation special prize (most points community section, handcrafts) - Christine Tait, Langton; Kathleen Thomson Trophy (best individual overall) - Heather Lithgow, Abbey St Bathans; Wilma Craig Trophy (junior best in show) - Lexie Craig.