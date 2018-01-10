Berwick’s rail links under discussion

A public meeting on rail connectivity between Edinburgh and Newcastle will be used to promote Berwick’s rail links and position as a commuter town.

The meeting, hosted by the Berwick Regeneration Commission takes place on Tuesday, January 16 in the town hall at 6.30pm and involves represenatatives from both sides of the border.

Panellists who will be speaking at the event include Tom Thorburn (chairman of RAGES - Rail Action Group East of Scotland), Barrie Forrest (vice chairman of RAGES), Edward Dunn (strategy & planning - LNE & EM, Network Rail), Councillor Richard Wearmouth (cabinet member for economy, Northumberland County Council) and Councillor Mark Rowley (executive member for business & economic Development at Scottish Borders Council).

Berwick councillor Georgina Hill, who has arranged the meeting, said: “Rail connectivity is a vital part of our work to regenerate Berwick and promote it as a commuter town, given its position between the two cities of Edinburgh and Newcastle.

“The last train back from Edinburgh to Berwick is 9pm (7pm on a Saturday) and there are significant inadequacies on the route to Newcastle as well. For example, after 11.52am there are no direct trains from Morpeth to Berwick until 8.50pm.”

“Therefore we are very supportive of the campaigns run by Rages and Senrug and look forwarding to hearing from them and colleagues from Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council.”

A Berwick Town Council spokesman added; “As a town council we are committed to developing transport links with regional centres to provide greater opportunities for Berwick’s residents.

“It is hard for the town council to campaign on national issues on its own, and we are delighted that the Berwick Regeneration Commission has enabled such a potentially fruitful meeting.”