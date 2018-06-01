Befriending in Berwickshire

Berwickshire Housing Association’s project Befriend is part of a forum for befriending organisations in Berwickshire which includes Health in Mind’s Rediscover Borders project, the British Red Cross, Legion Scotland, Interest Link, and the Royal Voluntary Service.

The forum shares information and forges links based on a common area of work and as part of the Volunteers’ Week celebrations (June 1-7), they will be attending a community lunch run by A Heart for Duns, on Wednesday, June 6, from 12 noon to 1pm in the Volunteer Hall, Duns.

After lunch there will be a variety of games including boccia and New Age Kurling. There will also be a chance to speak to the befriending organisations and find out more about their work.

BeFriend will also be celebrating two recent achievements during Volunteers Week: the Volunteer Friendly Award, through Volunteer Centre Borders; and the Approved Provider Standard, through the Mentoring and Befriending Foundation.

BeFriend’s co-ordinator, Terri Bearhope, said: “We’re delighted to have been given these two prestigious awards. Our staff and volunteers have worked very hard to reach the standards required.”

Contact BeFriend on 01361 884000; email befriend@berwickshirehousing.org.uk; Twitter @BHA_BeFriend; or Facebook BHABeFriend.