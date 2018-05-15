Ayrshire property market is bouyant

The Ayrshire property market remains very active and property consultancy Galbraith say there has been a threefold increase in new properties up for sale.

The market for countryside properties with land, up to the £450,000 price bracket, proving to be in great demand.

Galbraith say that 33% of house sales were to buyers from the rest of the UK attracted by the affordability of property in Ayrshire. The remaining 67% being Scottish buyers, the majority of them from the local Ayrshire market.

The higher end of the Ayrshire property market is improving as more English buyers choose to relocate and get more for their money.

Galbraith’s Bob Cherry, said: “The affordability of property in Ayr, and its accessibility to large towns and the central belt, presents a great lifestyle choice for those looking to get a sizable property and nice garden. However, as a result, there remains a shortage of properties up to the £400,000 price bracket.

“We have witnessed a surge in activity with one attractive country house for sale in the higher end of the market attracting 19 viewings over last four weeks.”