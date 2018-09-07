Ayr Railway Station disruption is highlighted in Parliament

South of Scotland SNP MSP Emma Harper used her first question of the new Parliamentary term to ask the Scottish Government what action was being taken to address the situation at Ayr Railway Station which has resulted in the closure of platform 3 and 4.

South Ayrshire Council put an exclusion zone around the derelict Ayr Station Hotel and railway building which has resulted in train delays between Ayr and Glasgow and the cancellation of trains between Ayr and Stranraer.

Transport Minister Michael Matheson said that he and Transport Scotland officials had held discussions with officials at South Ayrshire Council and the ScotRail Alliance on several occasions since the exclusion zone was put in place to identify solutions and address immediate safety concerns with the key objective that a full rail service could be restored safely as soon as possible.