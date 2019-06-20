Award date at Highland Show

A Duns farmer’s dedication to rare and native livestock will be rewarded with a Marsh Christian Trust lifetime achievement award in association with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST).

Joe Burn, of Crumstane Farm, will receive his award at a special presentation at the Royal Highland Show, Ingliston, on Friday, June 21.

Joe has worked with rare and native livestock at Crumstane Farm, for most of his adult life and was a founding member of the Duns Agricultural Centre which went on to become amalgamated into Borders College in 1984, his work with the college including giving hands-on experience for students on a working farm.

In the late 1980s Joe opened up Crumstane to the public and it became an RBST-approved farm park in April 1990, with over 60 breeds of livestock including donkeys, pigs, goats, llamas, sheep, cattle, poultry and peafowl. The farm park ran between April and September every year until foot and mouth disease forced its closure in 2001.

Joe then specialised in Greyface Dartmoor, Lincoln Longwool and Norfolk Horn sheep and since 2001 he has worked closely with the RBST Borders group: at the annual school’s day in Springfield Park, Kelso; giving talks to different groups; and showing livestock at The Border Union Show, the Heavy Horse Show and The Royal Highland Show.

Joe is also a sought after judge and appraiser of rare and native breeds of sheep, and despite being in his mid-70s now he has no plans to slow down.