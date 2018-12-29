Artisan award shortlist

Greenlaw based artisan apple juice producer, Laprig Valley, are celebrating being shortlisted for a Scottish Rural Award 2019.

Laprig Valley is a finalist in the Artisan Drinks category for its British single variety apple juice having already achieved a gold Great Taste Award

A number of other Borders businesses have been shortlisted at the awards including Penicuik based, Springfield Game and Country Meats in the Artisan Food Category and Beirhope Alpaca Trekking of Hownam, who have been shortlisted in the Business Start-Up category.

The Scottish Rural Awards celebrate rural businesses and recognises innovation and development within each sector. They reward organisations that encompass what it truly means to be an artisan business.

Lorna Fleming, co-founder of Laprig Valley said: “We are absolutely delighted to hear that we have been shortlisted at these great awards, and next to so many quality businesses. It is great to see our story being shared throughout Scotland and have the true meaning of artisan, celebrated.”

Laprig Valley has been producing single variety artisan apple juice from British apples since 2006. Their special apple juice varieties include Braeburn, Golden Delicious and Bramley and they are aiming eventually to use exclusively Scottish grown apples.