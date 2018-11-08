Armistice 100: Duns armistice remembrance

Remembrance Sunday in Duns and the surrounding area features a number of special events this year to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War.

In the morning, after the traditional parade and wreath laying at the parish and Polish war memorials, during the Remembrance service at Duns Parish Church the names and photographs of many local men who lost their lives in the First World War will be displayed using the church’s audio-visual system.

Duns Parish Church is floodlit in red as part of Poppy Scotland's national network of 'Light Up Red' locations.

Wreaths will be laid at: Polwarth war memorial behind old Polwarth kirk, at 1.30pm; Longformacus war memorial at Longformacus cemetery, at 2pm; Abbey St Bathans war memorial in the old Abbey kirk, at 2.30pm; and Preston war memorial, at 3pm.

Refreshments at Longformacus & Lammermuir Heritage Centre, after the 2pm service and the kirk at Abbey will be open before and after with music, poetry and opportunities for reflection.

Back in Duns the old town hall bell will be unveiled in its new display frame in Church Square where at 6.45pm the names of each man from Duns who fell in the First World War will be read out accompanied by a toll of the bell. Then from 7pm to 7.14pm the church bells of Duns will ring out together as part of the nationwide ‘Battle’s Over - Ringing Out for Peace’ bells event: one second for each of the 840 Berwickshire men who gave their lives in the Great War.

Throughout the week Duns Parish Church will be floodlit in red as part of Poppy Scotland’s national network of ‘Light Up Red’ locations.