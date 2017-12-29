Apprenticeship opportunities

Local potato producer Greenvale AP is once again on the look out for its next batch of apprentices.

Gale Coates, learning and development officer, said: “Greenvale is one of the largest employers in the region and we are continually looking to recruit new people into our teams.

“The business is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of fresh potatoes to the retail, wholesale and manufacturing sectors. In the retail sector alone sales of fresh potatoes top £1 billion, way ahead of carrots the next big vegetable at a mere £220m and onions at £208m. So potatoes are big!”

The apprenticeship development programme offers the chance to be involved in many aspects of running a multi-million pound business across a number of different functions including engineering and operations.

Gale added: “We are incredibly proud of the apprentice scheme that we offer and the rapid progression that our students have made.

“Two of our recent apprentices, Nathan Edgar and Steven Kerr are key success stories.

“Nathan joined the business in June 2015 and completed his Level 3 production apprenticeship earlier in the year. With the experience under his belt, Nathan successfully applied for a procurement fields person role and has now been nominated in the Modern Apprentice of the Year Awards which was greatly deserved.

“Steven Kerr is another success story. He joined the business as an apprentice just over a year ago and in that time has completed level 2 and is working towards level 3 in food operations. Steven is now undergoing training as a production planner, an incredibly responsible role. Steven is responsible for the smooth management of thousands of tonnes of potatoes through the site each week for multiple customers.”

Individuals or schools interested in finding out more should contact Gale Coated at Greenvale gale.coates@greenvale.co.uk or visit http://careers.produceinvestments.co.uk/ for more information.