A museum dedicated to a WW2 hero

A former garden store in the grounds of Bughtrig House, Leitholm, will be converted into the Admiral Ramsay Museum if planning permission is granted.

The building is being rented by The Admiral Ramsay Museum charity on a 99 year lease from William Ramsay, the owner of Bughtrig House and will be predominantly a museum, with attached to it one bedroom accommodation for holiday lets which will help to pay the museum’s running costs. The gardens are already open to the public for three months each summer.

The aims of the museum are: to educate people about the two great naval operations, which Admiral Ramsay led - the Dunkirk evacuation and the D-day Landings, perhaps the most famous naval operations of World War 2; to educate people about the life and career of Admiral Ramsay, and his leadership

role (His untimely death may have contributed to his name being much less known than Montgomery’s, for example, and this will be the only museum in his

memory); to educate people about WW2 more widely, including the impact of it on the county of Berwickshire.

The building will be managed by the five trustees of the charity, including William Ramsay, grandson of Admiral Ramsay, and William’s wife Natasha Ramsay.