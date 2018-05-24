A marriage of Canadian, Scottish and Irish music and song

Winner of ‘Best Group’ in both the Live Ireland awards and the Tradition In Review awards, The Outside Track are one of the top Celtic acts in the world.

As part of their UK tour, the band will be performing at The Maltings, Berwick on Friday, June 8.

The five members (harpist Ailie Robertson from Edinburgh, Mairi Rankin from Canada, Teresa Horgan from Cork, Fiona Black from Evanton, Scotland and Michael Ferrie from Callander), are united by a love of traditional music and a commitment to creating new music on its foundation.

Each player within The Outside Track is a master of their chosen instrument with the band stacking up an impressive amount of international awards. This amount of talent alone would be enough to recommend the band but in this case the end result is so much greater than the sum of the parts.

They blend fiddle, accordion, harp, guitar, whistle, step-dance and vocals with breathtaking vitality. Their blend of boundless energy and unmistakable joie de vivre has won them a large following around the globe.

Show starts at 7pm. Tickets £13 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.