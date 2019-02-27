80 year-old loses five-figure sum in telephone scam

Police in the Borders are investigating and issuing a warning to the public following a telephone banking fraud incident in Kelso.

Officers were contacted on Wednesday, February 20, after an 80-year-old man reported that a five-figure sum of cash had been taken from his bank account.

Earlier that day the victim had taken a call from a man claiming to be from the Bank of Scotland fraud team. The caller got the man to provide his bank details prior to the money being removed from the account.

Enquiries are ongoing and the public are reminded to be vigilant for such scams.

Inspector McGuigan said: “The elderly victim is extremely upset that he has been tricked into providing his personal information, resulting in the loss of his money, and we are conducting enquiries to identify the caller.

“We want to take this opportunity to advise our communities that banks will not cold call you and ask for you to provide any account details and should you receive any calls of this nature, hang up and contact police immediately.

“A range of useful crime prevention advice aimed at safeguarding the public against fraud can be obtained by attending at your local police station or by visiting our web site at www.scotland.police.uk.”

Those with information about this incident can contact Kelso Police Station on 101 and quote incident number 3483 of the 20th February. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.